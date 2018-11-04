Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $152.42 and last traded at $152.39. 1,296,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 578,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.10.

The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $165.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $155.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $268,589.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,473.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

