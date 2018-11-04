Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.19. Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 10,799,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,998,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $929,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 764.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 147,452 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Williams Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 307,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

