William Hill (WMH) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the gambling company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMH. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. William Hill presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 311.73 ($4.07).

Shares of LON:WMH opened at GBX 221.10 ($2.89) on Wednesday. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)).

In other news, insider Ruth Prior acquired 38,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £100,614.84 ($131,471.11).

About William Hill

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

