WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (WILYY) and Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) Head-To-Head Contrast

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR and Allied Healthcare Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR and Allied Healthcare Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR $2.00 billion 4.61 $266.43 million $0.52 33.37 Allied Healthcare Products $33.76 million 0.24 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Profitability

This table compares WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR N/A N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products -6.49% -14.97% -11.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR beats Allied Healthcare Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR

William Demant Holding A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment designed to aid the people with hearing loss connect and communication primarily in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, and other countries. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. The company serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

