William Blair Comments on Tapestry Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – William Blair raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

TPR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.74. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,939. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Tapestry by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,743 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,479,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 53,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

