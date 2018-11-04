Weyco Group (WEYS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Weyco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $323.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter.

In other Weyco Group news, CFO John Wittkowske sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $156,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,678.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy Anderson sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $59,332.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,078 shares of company stock worth $383,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyco Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

