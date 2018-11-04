Welch Group LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CSX by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “$69.00” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.