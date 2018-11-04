Welch Group LLC Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,953.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

