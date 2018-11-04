Welbilt (WBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Welbilt to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Welbilt has set its FY18 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.45 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Welbilt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $196,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

