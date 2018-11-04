WEIR Grp PLC/S (WEGRY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEIR Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Get WEIR Grp PLC/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEGRY. UBS Group raised WEIR Grp PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded WEIR Grp PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

WEIR Grp PLC/S stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. WEIR Grp PLC/S has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About WEIR Grp PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEIR Grp PLC/S (WEGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEIR Grp PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEIR Grp PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.