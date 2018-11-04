Weight Watchers International (WTW) Given a $69.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) has been given a $69.00 target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTW. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.58.

Weight Watchers International stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas P. Hotchkin sold 131,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $9,946,717.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,870.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Semmelbauer sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $805,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775. 12.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 41.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 99.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

