Weight Watchers International (WTW) Debt Trading 1.5% Lower Analyst

An issue of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) debt fell 1.5% against its face value during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $70.00. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.625% coupon and is set to mature on December 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $105.25 and was trading at $106.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Thilo Semmelbauer sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $805,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,195,223 shares of company stock valued at $470,747,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile (NYSE:WTW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.