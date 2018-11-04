Weibo Corp (WB) Receives $125.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Weibo by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,303. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Weibo has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 2.41.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

