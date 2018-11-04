Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 60,832 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,832 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,360,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 307,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $182.98 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $154.70 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “$214.26” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.69.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

