WealthTrust Fairport LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $163.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $146.70 and a 12 month high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

