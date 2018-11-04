WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 15,064 Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 7.6% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 2.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 105.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.