Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.60 Million Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. DowDuPont makes up 1.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 22,779.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after buying an additional 3,397,828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,149,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 65.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,878,000 after buying an additional 882,544 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 51.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,683,000 after buying an additional 765,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 201.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,494,000 after buying an additional 603,259 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.39.

In related news, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $57.73 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

