WCM Investment Management CA Has $8.48 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. MED lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.05.

Shares of BABA opened at $147.59 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

