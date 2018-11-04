Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,478,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,321 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,429,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,924,000 after acquiring an additional 607,560 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 763.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 658,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 582,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,652,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPG opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Prime Group Inc has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $8.44.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 20,500 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $149,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,936.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 13,857 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $100,047.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 155,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,229.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

