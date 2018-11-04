Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.10 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00050855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Coinnest, Kucoin and Allbit. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $130.01 million and $10.10 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.48 or 0.03273675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00147629 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,144,099 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Allbit, Huobi, COSS, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

