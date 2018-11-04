Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

