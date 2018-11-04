Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $20.38.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,290. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $400,517.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

