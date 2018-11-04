Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 228.52 ($2.99).

VOD stock opened at GBX 150.52 ($1.97) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In other news, insider Michel Demare purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 180,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £297,300.30 ($388,475.50). Insiders have acquired 236,564 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,442 in the last ninety days.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

