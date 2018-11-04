Vivint Solar (VSLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Vivint Solar to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 67.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. On average, analysts expect Vivint Solar to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSLR opened at $5.33 on Friday. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $632.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In related news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 54,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $279,826.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $36,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,819 shares of company stock valued at $977,486. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vivint Solar stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Vivint Solar worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

