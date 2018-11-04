Vistra Energy (VST) Trading 5.6% Higher

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.39. 14,068,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 3,830,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

