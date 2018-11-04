Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 20th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VGI opened at $12.33 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.46.

There is no company description available for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund.

