Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 348,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $102,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $618,064.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Blair purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,199.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of SNV opened at $37.95 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

