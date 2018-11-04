Viacom (VIA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

News stories about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Viacom earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Viacom’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ VIA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.86. 18,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,292. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viacom has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIA shares. B. Riley upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

