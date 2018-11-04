Viacom (VIA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

News stories about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Viacom earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Viacom’s analysis:
- Viacom, Sky and Virgin team to show MTV EMAs in Ultra HD (rapidtvnews.com)
- The Les Moonves Cloud Follows CBS (finance.yahoo.com)
- Charlamagne Tha God and Liza Koshy to Co-Host MTV’s “Election Afterparty” Grammy® Award-Winner Ashanti, Jazz Jennings, “March For Our Lives” Co-Founders David Hogg, Delaney Tarr, Jaclyn Corin and More to Attend Tuesday, November 6th (finance.yahoo.com)
- Viacom Reconfigures TV Networks Into 4 Groups (mediapost.com)
- Viacom Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for VIAB (nasdaq.com)
Shares of NASDAQ VIA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.86. 18,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,292. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viacom has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $40.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIA shares. B. Riley upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.
Viacom Company Profile
Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.