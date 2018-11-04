Veracyte Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (VCYT)

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Veracyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 65.73% and a negative net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $440,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $852,400 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

