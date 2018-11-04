Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Ventas by 14.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,478,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,960,000 after purchasing an additional 828,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,565,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ventas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,376,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 101.5% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,852,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,720 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR opened at $56.59 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.96%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

