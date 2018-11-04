Venator Materials (VNTR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a $16.08 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.27. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 19.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

