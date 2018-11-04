Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.26

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.26 and last traded at $69.35, with a volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 143,554 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 447,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after buying an additional 361,152 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 382,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 295,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 106,647 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

