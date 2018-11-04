Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) Stake Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $59.54 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $72.32.

