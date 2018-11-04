Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $84.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

