Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $47,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 476,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

