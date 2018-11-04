Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 136.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $104.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

