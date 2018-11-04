ValuEngine Upgrades American Airlines Group (AAL) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,592.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 252.8% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,984,069 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $227,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 999.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,418 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,341,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,766,000 after purchasing an additional 669,842 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 160.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,002,733 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after purchasing an additional 618,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 186.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 839,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 546,367 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

