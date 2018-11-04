ValuEngine Lowers TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) to Sell

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays set a $59.00 target price on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $37.85 on Friday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $359.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

