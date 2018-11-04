ValuEngine Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotia Howard Weill raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Howard Weil raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.20.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,003. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a $0.753 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.