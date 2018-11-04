ValuEngine Lowers Hino Motors (HINOY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

HINOY stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Hino Motors has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.26.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

