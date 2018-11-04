ValuEngine Lowers Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of HIBB traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,542. The company has a market cap of $355.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 35.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

