ValuEngine Lowers Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.54.
Shares of HIBB traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,542. The company has a market cap of $355.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 35.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
