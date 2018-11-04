ValuEngine Lowers EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY) to Hold

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $23.00 on Friday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

