ValuEngine Lowers Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

CHS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 1,840,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,945. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $544.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 128,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,684 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,916,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 734,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 402,801 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

