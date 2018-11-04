ValuEngine Downgrades Safran (SAFRY) to Hold

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safran from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

