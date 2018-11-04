ValuEngine Downgrades Allstate (ALL) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Buckingham Research raised Allstate from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.77.

Allstate stock opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Allstate has a 12-month low of $88.29 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,208. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 156,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,498,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Allstate by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Allstate by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

