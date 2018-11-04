Valterra Resource (VQA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

About Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

