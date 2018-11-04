Valmont Industries (VMI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.18. 138,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,460. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.34 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP John A. Kehoe sold 3,059 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $420,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

