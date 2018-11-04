Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth $832,700,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2,482.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,401,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,867 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Paypal by 19.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 15.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $609,357.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $392,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,859.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 378,746 shares of company stock worth $31,947,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

