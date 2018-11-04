USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $376,000 Position in Sasol Limited (SSL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 8.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 349,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

SSL stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

