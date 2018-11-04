USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 125,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 36.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

